Celebrate Holi with family and friends with food, music and colours

Holi Color Fusion will bring together individuals, families, and friends over the celebration of the festival of colours

Holi Color Fusion is an initiative of bringing together individuals, families, friends and adding music, food, colors to this amazing festival! Happening at the heritage ground of Borivali – Korakendra Grounds. HOLI COLOR FUSION will be the biggest Holi festival this season! With a powerful DJ line-up, we also have crowd engaging activities open to all generations!





HEADLINER: AARYAN GALA

Playing Alongside: Muszik Mmafia, Dj Navin, DJ Manzee and Dream Projekt

Also, to add the beat and increase the heat, they have Dancing Diva Rutth Lawrence along with her crew.

So, hold your breath because they ain't gonna skip a Beat.

