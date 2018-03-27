Celebrate International Whiskey day with an eclectic mix of cocktails

Sip on an eclectic selection of cocktails to celebrate International Whiskey Day today

Wise decision

If you are bored of the classic whiskey sour, try wise whiskey, a mix of bourbon with fresh homemade rosemary reduction, whiskey-infused burnt oranges, egg white and just a hint of bitters.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

At Tippling Street, Horizon, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

Call 30151021

Cost Rs.450

Smoked perfection

Fancy a Manhattan with room for whiskey? Try the smoked hazelnut Manhattan made with Bourbon, Martini Rosso, hazelnut, chocolate bitters, maraschino, which is smoked for more flavour.

Time 7 pm to 1 am

At Slink & Bardot, Thadani House, Worli Village, Worli.

Call 7045904728

Cost Rs.690

Lights will guide you

If you love some drama, call for the lantern, a cocktail made with whiskey mixed with orange marmalade and sweet and sour mix, and served inside a lantern.

At All Social outlets.

Call 7506394239 (Colaba)

Cost Rs.495

Love at first sight

Know what your drunk self looks like with I see you, a blend of peanut butter, chocolate syrup, maraschino and whiskey that comes with a mirror and a sprinkle of nutmeg and cinnamon powder.

Time 12 pm to 4 pm and 6.30 pm to 1 am

At Tappa, Oasis City, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Call 7710852244

Cost: Rs.675

The new old

In the mood to try something new? Try this bar's take on the classic old fashioned made using Bourbon, spiced maraschino, syrup and bitters for a hint of citrus flavours.

Time 12 pm to 4.15 pm, 6.30 pm to 1.30 am

At Kode, Oasis City, Kamala Mills.

Call 33126700

Cost Rs.595

Konichiwa!

Try the Japanese old fashioned cocktail, which gives

a citrus Asian twist to the classic concoction.

At Pa Pa Ya outlets in Lower Parel, Colaba and BKC.

Call 8828032900 (Lower Parel)

Cost Rs.875

