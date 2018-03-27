Celebrate International Whiskey day with an eclectic mix of cocktails
Wise decision
If you are bored of the classic whiskey sour, try wise whiskey, a mix of bourbon with fresh homemade rosemary reduction, whiskey-infused burnt oranges, egg white and just a hint of bitters.
Time 12 pm to 1.30 am
At Tippling Street, Horizon, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.
Call 30151021
Cost Rs.450
Smoked perfection
Fancy a Manhattan with room for whiskey? Try the smoked hazelnut Manhattan made with Bourbon, Martini Rosso, hazelnut, chocolate bitters, maraschino, which is smoked for more flavour.
Time 7 pm to 1 am
At Slink & Bardot, Thadani House, Worli Village, Worli.
Call 7045904728
Cost Rs.690
Lights will guide you
If you love some drama, call for the lantern, a cocktail made with whiskey mixed with orange marmalade and sweet and sour mix, and served inside a lantern.
At All Social outlets.
Call 7506394239 (Colaba)
Cost Rs.495
Love at first sight
Know what your drunk self looks like with I see you, a blend of peanut butter, chocolate syrup, maraschino and whiskey that comes with a mirror and a sprinkle of nutmeg and cinnamon powder.
Time 12 pm to 4 pm and 6.30 pm to 1 am
At Tappa, Oasis City, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.
Call 7710852244
Cost: Rs.675
The new old
In the mood to try something new? Try this bar's take on the classic old fashioned made using Bourbon, spiced maraschino, syrup and bitters for a hint of citrus flavours.
Time 12 pm to 4.15 pm, 6.30 pm to 1.30 am
At Kode, Oasis City, Kamala Mills.
Call 33126700
Cost Rs.595
Konichiwa!
Try the Japanese old fashioned cocktail, which gives
a citrus Asian twist to the classic concoction.
At Pa Pa Ya outlets in Lower Parel, Colaba and BKC.
Call 8828032900 (Lower Parel)
Cost Rs.875
