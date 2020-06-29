Celebrate love! Priyanka Chopra dedicates Instagram post for LGBTQIA+ community

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dedicated an Instagram post to the LGBTQIA+ community, which is celebrating Pride month. As June is drawing to a close, she reiterated the need to support them and spread the message of love. She posted a picture, which had rainbow colours and described what love means. PeeCee wrote, "I stand for love. Happy #Pride." The accompanying quote read, "Love is love, love is non-discriminatory, love is universal, love is beautiful, love is powerful."

Currently, when the world is battling with the novel coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka Chopra is fiercely doing everything possible to help those in need. Right from PM CARES Fund, Give India, No Kid Hungry to Goonj, Feeding America and others, she has donated to various organisations to help combat COVID-19.

Priyanka has also been honoured by a popular magazine's Power of Women in 2018 for her incredible work with UNICEF. For the unversed, Variety highlights prominent women who are using their clout and influence to bring attention to worthy causes.

Ecstatic to be honoured at Power of Women: Frontline Heroes, PC took to her Instagram and wrote, "Incredibly honored to be a part of tonight’s 'Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes' special, celebrating the courageous women on the frontlines of this pandemic. Special congrats to this year’s amazing Power of Women Honorees - Cate Blanchett, Patti LuPone, and Janelle Monáe. [sic]"

On the work front, Priyanka will be teaming up with Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy. She will also be seen in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger, starring Rajkummar Rao.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news