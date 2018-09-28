Celebrate love with open mic by Radio City freedom on September 29

music

'Free Verse Sessions & Open Mic' is the on-ground extension of 'Open Mic', a dedicated poetry show that streams on Radio City Freedom, every Friday at 4 pm

Celebrate the victory of love for all, with pride. Radio City Freedom, the online web radio station for independent music and spoken word run by Radio City 91.1 FM's digital arm, radiocity.in, brings you the 'Free Verse Sessions & Open Mic'. Where poets and spoken word artistes recite their words and verses to a live audience. This month, following the decriminalization of section 377, 'Free Verse Sessions & Open Mic' offers fifteen poets, an open mic slot each to present their best written works that celebrate the universality of love.

Seasoned wordsmiths Ishmeet Nagpal and Harrish Iyer will take to the stage as the featured poets, this session. Hosted by Kunal Jhawar, the event will be held on 29th September, 2018 at Fun Republic Social, Andheri.

Day and Date: Saturday, 29th September 2018

Venue: Fun Republic Social, Andheri, Mumbai

Timing: 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Entry: Free

