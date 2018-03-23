Celebrate Waffle Day with this eclectic mix of sweet and savoury options
Here's how you can celebrate World Waffle Day in Mumbai!
Multigrain goodness
Get the best of cereal power with this multigrain strawberry waffle. And if you can't just stop at one, they have a buy-one-get-one-free offer on all variants.
On March 25, 10 am to 11 pm
At Garde Manger Cafe, Paranjape Nagar, Vile Parle (East).
Call 7045004488
Cost Rs.100
The brunch butterfly
Sunday's call for lazy brunches, and a perfect accompaniment for your meal will be the fluffer butter waffles with Nutella-peanut-butter frosting and marshmallows.
On Sundays, 12 pm to 4 pm
At The Clearing House, Ballard Estate.
Call 22657007
Cost Rs.2,400 (for the brunch)
Say bye to gluten
Made with buckwheat flour, these chocolate chips, mandarin and maple glaze waffles are gluten and refined sugar free.
Time 11.30 am to 1 am
At Woodside Inn, Oshiwara, Andheri West.
Call 26328963
Cost Rs.425
Rock this way
Here's an offer you cannot refuse. This waffle store is offering two of their best-selling loaded waffles, Oreo and cream, and rocky ride at a 50 per cent discount to celebrate Waffle Day.
On March 25
At All World of Waffles outlets.
Call 49717057 (Mulund)
Cost Rs.80
Take a gamble
If you love all things black, try black jack, a black bubble waffle with black ice cream and black sprinkles
At All London Bubble Co. outlets.
Call 22678901
Cost Rs.250
Charcoal goal
Don't have a sweet tooth? Try the charcoal avocado waffle with some chilli garlic oil to enter healthy, creamy heaven.
Time 8.30 am to 11.30 pm AT The Pantry, Military Square Lane, Kala Ghoda.
Call 22678901
Cost Rs.425
