Celebrate Waffle Day with this eclectic mix of sweet and savoury options

Here's how you can celebrate World Waffle Day in Mumbai!

Multigrain goodness

Get the best of cereal power with this multigrain strawberry waffle. And if you can't just stop at one, they have a buy-one-get-one-free offer on all variants.

On March 25, 10 am to 11 pm

At Garde Manger Cafe, Paranjape Nagar, Vile Parle (East).

Call 7045004488

Cost Rs.100

The brunch butterfly

Sunday's call for lazy brunches, and a perfect accompaniment for your meal will be the fluffer butter waffles with Nutella-peanut-butter frosting and marshmallows.

On Sundays, 12 pm to 4 pm

At The Clearing House, Ballard Estate.

Call 22657007

Cost Rs.2,400 (for the brunch)

Say bye to gluten

Made with buckwheat flour, these chocolate chips, mandarin and maple glaze waffles are gluten and refined sugar free.

Time 11.30 am to 1 am

At Woodside Inn, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

Call 26328963

Cost Rs.425

Rock this way

Here's an offer you cannot refuse. This waffle store is offering two of their best-selling loaded waffles, Oreo and cream, and rocky ride at a 50 per cent discount to celebrate Waffle Day.

On March 25

At All World of Waffles outlets.

Call 49717057 (Mulund)

Cost Rs.80

Take a gamble

If you love all things black, try black jack, a black bubble waffle with black ice cream and black sprinkles

At All London Bubble Co. outlets.

Call 22678901

Cost Rs.250

Charcoal goal

Don't have a sweet tooth? Try the charcoal avocado waffle with some chilli garlic oil to enter healthy, creamy heaven.

Time 8.30 am to 11.30 pm AT The Pantry, Military Square Lane, Kala Ghoda.

Call 22678901

Cost Rs.425

