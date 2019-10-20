Celebrating 150 years of Gandhi, Rajkumar Hirani brings eight leading actors together

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who got Mahatma Gandhi's values back into our lives with his artistry, has given the 'Father of the Nation' a special tribute on the 150th birth anniversary of 'Bapu', as he was lovingly called - in his way. The film, weaved by the filmmaker based on Gandhi's life, teachings and values, stars the leading actors of Bollywood, namely Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Vicky Kaushal.

Watch Video

In a unique showcase, the audience will witness the power of Rajkumar's vision and, a powerhouse of talent, come together for the first time ever on one podium. The video was released today by our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi himself at his residence in the Capital.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani posted the video and wrote,"Deeply honoured to have played a small part in showcasing Mahatma Gandhiji's greatness. Celebrating and saluting 150 years of the Mahatma #ChangeWithin

Last year, Rajkumar Hirani had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. At that time, while appreciating the reach cinema has, he had expressed how governments can make laws and policies but filmmakers can reach out to the hearts of the people and bring about social change more easily and effectively. Pondering over the thought for a while, Hirani came up with this special piece of art which will be centred around the learnings and life of 'Bapu'.

With the day here, now that the special tribute is out, it has surely gotten the fans excited... where this project is Rajkumar Hirani's and the entire film fraternity's tribute to 'Bapu'.

