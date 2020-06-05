Celebrating 5 years of Dil Dhadakne Do; Ritesh Sidhwani, Ranveer Singh, Shefali Shah reminisces memories

Dil Dhadakne Do is a comedy-drama classic must-watch film that completed 5 years since its triumphant release! To commemorate the occasion, producer of the film, Ritesh Sidhwani took to his social media to share some joyous recollections in the form of some group pictures from behind the scenes of the film.

The pictures were reminiscing the good times that the tight-knit group of people from the sets of the film had. The pictures consisted of the crew that was working on the movie and some eminent personalities like Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar. The producer posted the picture with the caption: "Looking back at the crazy, funny, loving family times as we celebrate #5YearsOfDDD"

Ranveer Singh, who played the lead role in the Zoya Akhtar directoral also shared sweet memories of the film. 5 years of #DilDhadakneDo (sic)", he captioned the picture.

Shefali Shah, who played Ranveer's mother in the film also shared pictures from the sets. Here's what she wrote:

