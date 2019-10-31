Celebrating 60 glorious years one man one legend one name Kamal Haasan

Indian Cinema is a hundred and six years old and Mr Kamal Haasan is one man, whose life and career marks more than half of that staggering number. Sixty glorious years in Indian cinema, in a life span of sixty-five is unmatched.

Kamal Haasan is perhaps the sole Indian movie star to have acted in more than one language as a leading man and who has seen box-office success in those outings. Raajkamal Films International (RKFI) are proud, joyous, honoured and supremely glad to announce the following set of events in November. It is a celebration of not just the man and his life, but also his sixty glorious years where we have seen path-breaking cinema.

The three-day event will start from his birthday on November 7. It also happens to be the death of the anniversary of Mr Haasan's father, Shri D. Srinivasan who was a freedom fighter and lawyer. Mr Haasan will unveil a statue of his father in his hometown on this occasion. On November 8, he will unveil another statue of his mentor, Shri K.

Balachandar at the new office of Raajkamal Films International. It will be followed by a special screening of Hey Ram and an interaction in his presence. The final evening concluding the three-day event will be a grand musical tribute by maestro Ilayaraj and other singers. The event will be graced by the presence of Superstar Shri Rajinikanth who shares a forty-year friendship with Mr Haasan along with other superstars from Indian cinema.

