Celebrating cinema

The beauty of cinema lies in the simplicity of its communication which overcomes the barriers in its way. To celebrate the diversity of Indian cinema, Harkat Studios is organising screenings of five movies in five regional languages, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Bengali over the weekend. These movies are recognised by the Film Critics Guild (FCG), a registered association of film critics, for their unique storytelling, and are winners of the first FCG awards. The collection of movies include Lathe Joshi, Reva, Pupa, C/O Kancharapalem and Pariyerum Perumal. To ensure the movies reach a wider audience, each of these come with English subtitles. Screenings will be followed by a conversation between the filmmakers and a critic, and a Q&A session with the audience.

On: June 7, 8 and 9

At: Harkat Studios, Bungalow number 94, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to: www.insider.in

Cost: Rs 150

