'Celebrating Delhi', says Supriya Sule as she steps out for lunch at Baba Ka Dhaba

Politician and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming picture where she can be seen relishing gulab jamun. Sule, who took oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the third consecutive term was seen having a fun time at a Dhaba in Delhi.

Taking to the Gram, Sule shared the picture with the caption: Lunch at Baba Ka Dhaba! Celebrating Delhi! Superb Food at Jantar Mantar! As per Sule's caption, it's quite evident that the NCP leader had a lunch outing at Baba Ka Dhaba, an eatery which is located at Jantar Mantar.

While sharing the heartwarming picture, Supriya said that she was celebrating Delhi and its spirit as she loved the superb food served at the Dhaba. In the picture, an excited Sule can be seen holding gulab jamun in one plate as she poses for the lenses.

A few days ago, the NCP leader had shared inside photos of actor Armaan Jain's mehendi ceremony which was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor among others.

View this post on Instagram Congratulations! Anisa! Officially Welcome to the Family! A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule) onFeb 2, 2020 at 8:55am PST

Supriya, who had also graced the event was seen having a gala time with Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, Karisma Kapoor and other celebrities. Supriya attended the event with her husband Sadanand Sule.

View this post on Instagram With our Dulhe Raja - Armaan! âÂÂºï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #LatePost A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule) onFeb 1, 2020 at 10:54pm PST

The Baramati MP was also seen striking a candid conversation with Karisma Kapoor, and Tina Ambani at the mehendi ceremony. also shared a candid picture with the groom-to-be, Armaan Jain. In the picture, Supriya can be seen posing with her husband Sadanand and Armaan amidst a beautiful floral backdrop. She captioned this one: With our Dulhe Raja - Armaan!

