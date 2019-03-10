Celebrating mountains: George Etzweiler inspiring journey in a short film

sunday-mid-day

The 19th edition of the Banff Mountain Film Festival will kickstart in Mumbai next week

Still from Liv Along the Way

After losing his wife of 68 years, George Etzweiler did what he knew best: he ran. And he kept running, setting the record for the oldest participant in the annual race up New Hampshire's Mount Washington each year. Etzweiler's inspiring journey is captured in a short film, For The Love Of Mary, which will be screened at Banff Mountain Film Festival.

The other 10 films to be screened include Rogue Elements: Corbet's Couloir (2017, USA), Liv Along the Way (2018, Canada), This Mountain Life: Coast Range Traverse Segment (2018, Canada), Far Out - Kia Jones (2018, USA), The Mirnavator (2017, USA), Surface (2018, USA), Dream Ride 3 (2018, Canada), The Beaver Believers: Meet Sherri Tippie (2018, USA), Reel Rock 12: Break on Through (2017, USA) and Skier vs. Drone (2018, Canada).

This year's edition is organised by Trip360 and the Himalayan Club. Rohan Prakash, business head, Trip360, says, "An entire day will be dedicated to bringing forth some power-packed and award-winning films. Attendees are sure to be on the edge of their seats and wired in with a rush of adrenaline. We are expecting over 750 attendees for the event this year."

The Banff Center of Arts and Creativity selects only the best of short adventure films submitted from all over the world for their annual World Tour. These films excite, inspire and tell a story like no other, Prakash adds. This time, there are activities like tenting and contests organised with prizes as well.

What: Banff Mountain Film Festival

Where: St Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra West

When: March 16, from 6 PM to 9 PM

Entry: Rs 300

Log on: www.himalayanclub.org

