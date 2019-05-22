Celebrating Tagore

Updated: May 22, 2019, 07:40 IST | The Guide Team

Watch classical dance performances bring the works of the legendary poet and musician to life in SoBo this weekend

The National Centre for the Performing Arts is celebrating its 50th year with classical performances themed around the works of Rabindranath Tagore in May, his birth month. The line-up includes dancer Keka Singh, who will be performing a piece based on Tagore's Abhisaar, Purbita Mukherjee and artistes from Santinikentan Ashramik Association.

On May 26, 5 pm
At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Call 66223724
Cost Rs 200 onwards

