Celebrating the completion of India's biggest war trilogy, Team Paltan holds a grand musical event

After winning hearts with iconic war films Border and LOC Kargil, J P Dutta is all set to complete India's biggest war trilogy with Paltan. Marking the same, team Paltan has organized a grand musical event to celebrate the spirit of soldiers.

At the musical event, singer Sonu Nigam will be performing the third song of the film titled 'Main Zinda Hoon' even before the release of the song. The singer will also be taking the audience a trip down the memory lane by singing the much-loved song Sandese Aate Hain from Border amongst others.

After Raat Kitni, this upcoming track talks speaks volume of a dead soldier's point of view and will showcase his emotions after fighting at the war for the nation. While shooting the song the entire cast and crew were left in tears.

After creating ripples with their magical piece in Border and LOC Kargil, the musical trio of Javed Akhtar, Anu Malik, and Sonu Nigam collaborated once again after a span of almost fifteen years with Paltan. The legendary team is all set to revive the magic for the third film 'Paltan' of JP Dutta's war trilogy.

With power-packed performances, JP Dutta's Paltan promises to tell the riveting, untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers on the Nathula Military clashes on 1967.

The national-award-winning director, JP Dutta had earlier treated the audience with war films like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others. The third film of the war trilogy will see an ensemble cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Abdul Qadir Amin, Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Monica Gill, Rohit Roy, Siddhant Kapoor, Luv Sinha, and Dipika Kakar.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by JP Dutta Films, 'Paltan' is directed by J. P. Dutta and is slated to release on 7th September.

