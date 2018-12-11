Celebrations in Congress camp as party leads in three states

national

Congress Party workers celebrate as initial trends show the party leading in the states Assembly elections, at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec.11, 2018. Pic/PTI

With early trends in three of the five state assembly elections showing a tilt towards the Congress, its workers and supporters burst into celebrations at various party offices as well as its headquarters in New Delhi.

The workers distributed sweets and raised slogans as the trends reflected that the party may make a comeback in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Chhattisgarh, Congress is ahead of the BJP on 21 seats while the BJP is leading on five. Congress' Karuna Shukla, niece of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, is giving a tough fight to the incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh Rajnandgaon constituency.

In Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP has been in power since 2003, the Congress as per early trends, showed an improvement by leading with a substantial margin. "These are trends, but I am fully confident that we will get full majority," said Kamal Nath, the party's Madhya Pradesh Chief.

In Rajasthan the Congress is leading on 91 seats while the BJP is at 71. Meanwhile, in Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao led TRS has taken lead and MNF is leading in Mizoram.

