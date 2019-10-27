Jammu and Kashmir: Celebrations turn into mourning for LoC family

Security personnel stand guard near trucks on a national highway in the south of Kashmir on October 25. Pic/AFP

Srinagar: There is an eerie silence at Gundishut village in Karnah, Kupwara, near the Line of Control (LoC), some 200 km from Srinagar, a week after Pakistan resorted to intense shelling of Indian defence positions and civilian areas in the area.

Celebrations have turned into mourning for the family of 45-year-old Mohammad Sadiq, who was killed in Pakistani shelling just outside his home. Sadiq's elder daughter was about to get married this week. Now, his distraught family has postponed the wedding.

The festivities were abruptly cut short when Pakistani shells pounded the village. As the attack intensified, Sadiq's family, like everybody else in the village of 50 households, ran for cover.

The father of five died instantly as a shell hit him just when he returned home to save the wedding goods and belongings of his daughter and move them to a safer place.

"The joyful atmosphere has turned into sorrow and grief now," said Shazia, younger daughter of Sadiq.

Gundishut has witnessed major incidents of cross-border shelling in the past. Peace returned to this border village in November 2003 after the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

But, last week's firing is a grim reminder of the pre-ceasefire days. "About 50 to 60 shells fell in the village, my brother's certificates were burnt after the house caught fire. I could save just one goat, all other livestocksperished," said Parvez Ahmad, a resident.

