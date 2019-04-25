Celebrities wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 46th birthday

Updated: Apr 25, 2019, 10:34 IST | A Correspondent

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was flooded with wishes on social media from Bollywood personalities, sports stars and people from all walks of life, as turned 46 yesterday

Celebrities wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 46th birthday
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 46th birthday with fans outside his Bandra residence yesterday. Pics/Prakash Parsekar

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was flooded with wishes on social media from Bollywood personalities, sports stars and people from all walks of life, as turned 46 yesterday. Here are some wishes:

Tendulkar greets fans outside his residence, while wife Anjali looks on
Tendulkar greets fans outside his residence, while wife Anjali looks on

Lata Mangeshkar: "Namaskar Sachin Tendulkar. Aap ko janamdin ki bahut bahut shubhkaamanayein aur aashirwad. Ishwar aapko hamesha khush rakhe [Prayers and gratitude on your birthday. May God always keep you happy]."

Aamir Khan: "Hey @sachin_rt, wishing you a very happy birthday. May this happy and special day return again and again! Lots of love. a."

Anil Kapoor: "A very happy birthday to the man who continues to inspire millions! Once a legend, always a legend...Will always have immense respect and admiration for you Sachin."

Dhanush: "Happy birthday to the god of cricket @sachin_rt."

Sunil Grover: "Dear God, Happy birthday to you @sachin_rt."

Kidambi Srikanth: "Every cricketer played cricket and became famous, @sachin_rt played cricket and cricket became famous. A very happy birthday Sachin Sir! #Happy BirthdaySachin"

VVS Laxman: "Happy Birthday to a very special cricketer and human being who gave many memorable moments to us and cricket lovers around the world. He was and continues to be a hero and an inspiration @sachin_rt . #HappyBirthdaySachin"

Mithali Raj: "Wishing a very happy birthday to a person who has inspired me throughout my career to pursuing excellence and never settle for anything less- @sachin_rt have a wonderful year!"

Virat Kohli: "Wish you a very Happy B'day Paaji, have a great year ahead. @sachin_rt."

Shoaib Akhtar: "The man who redefined cricket with his unmatchable skills, Plus he's a great human being wishes the Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdaySachin | @sachin_rt."

Herschelle Gibbs: "Happy happy to my opening partner at the @mipaltan, @sachin_rt ! Enjoy young man."

Yuvraj Singh: "Greatest the player greater the man ! Wishing u a very happy birthday master blaster lots of love and best wishes always. Love u Paji @sachin_rt #masterblaster."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sachin tendulkarlata mangeshkaraamir khananil kapoordhanushsunil groverkidambi srikanthvvs laxmanmithali rajvirat kohliyuvraj singhcricket news

Video: Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with kids on 43rd birthday

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK