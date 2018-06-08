Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain passes away at 61

Bourdain, whose "Parts Unknown" series launched its 11th season on CNN last month, was found dead in his hotel room in France, where he was filming an upcoming episode of the travelogue

Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef, adventurer and television host, has died at the age of 61. Bourdain, whose "Parts Unknown" series launched its 11th season on CNN last month, was found dead in his hotel room in France, where he was filming an upcoming episode of the travelogue. The cause of death was suicide, reports cnn.com.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement.

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning.

Bourdain was a master of his crafts -- first in the kitchen and then in the media. Through his TV shows and books, he explored the human condition and helped audiences think differently about food, travel and themselves.

He advocated for marginalised populations and campaigned for safer working conditions for restaurant staffs.

