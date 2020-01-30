Celebrity Fashion Designer Bani Pasricha's 2020 Collection To Be Based On Egyptian Monarchs! Deets Inside!

The outfits worn by your favourite celebrities have their own status quo. Behind every stunning outfit is a hard-working fashion designer who brings innovation with different designs. Bani Pasricha is a well-known name in the fashion industry who is a reputed celebrity designer. Having her educational qualification in Biotechnology, she always had a creative side which she explored after getting into the glamour world. Bani pursued a course in fashion from Summer School - London College of Fashion after which she returned to India in 2010. Improvising her skills in fashion, the designer then started her own fashion label in 2012 and there has been no looking back for her since then.

Bani's designs are elegance personified and her works reflect her love for travel, love, culture and vintage things. When asked what fashion means to her, the celebrated designer said, "It is not just about trends. It reflects the personality who is wearing it. Fashion is all about what makes you comfortable. You can walk with confidence in a room full of people if you are comfortable. Having said that, fashion is all about experimenting with new looks because it is the quirky style statement that makes you unique from others." Her clientele includes the ones who have a strong inclination towards art, nature, and history.

Besides this, she has seen significant growth for every collection she has created. Be it the Royal Gold Collection, Ritzy at India Fashion Week – London 2018 which was inspired by glam and opulence of the rich, Royal Saga for Cannes 2019 which was inspired by elements of the forest. Bani’s upcoming collection for 2020 seems to be unique yet interesting. Her collection this year is 'The Pharaohs' which is based on Egyptian monarchs and their protecting* goddesses Wadjet and Nekhbet. By taking inspiration from all the vintage collections, Bani Pasricha's design collection truly is an epitome of elegance and royalty.

