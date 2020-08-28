Celebrity makeup artist Bhumika Bansal's fearlessly following her inner voice blossoms today!

A self-learnt makeup enthusiast and a believer in dreaming tomorrow was celebrating her stable and secured future when she got her campus placement into one of the Big Four Firms of Auditing – E&Y. Silencing her inner voice and gut she further invested in her future by completing another round of Bachelors of Education post her Bachelors of Commerce, Masters of Commerce and was halfway through her Certified Public Accountancy.

Little did the naïve lady know about the power of gut feeling, the power of law of attraction and the power of being just one decision away. She found it worthwhile not to respond to her inner voice, but to listen to it from a distance and judge whether it was a thought, an opinion, a farfetched dream or a could be a reality.

She finally decided to follow her gut, her heart and her dreams!

Progressing from collaboration shoots to paid kids shoots to paid fashion shoots to grooming and makeover sessions to makeup artist for celebrities including Prince Narula, Lopa Mudra Raut, Rohit Khandelwal, Randeep Rai, Abhilash Kumar and many more. She successfully completed 8 seasons of her online self makeup course - FLY – First Love Yourself with more than 200 plus students being graduated. Time now, she has been actively conducting sessions for Image Consultancy as well.

Being a Celebrity Makeup Artist, Makeover Expert, Glamologist, Image Consultant, Grooming and Etiquette Expert, Kinesics Enthusiast and Language Expert she is here to shape everyone's dreams to realities.

Are you ready? Because she is!

Expressing her thoughts on her journey, Bhumika Bansal says "It felt like a rebirth when I decided to follow my passion. I was courageous enough to silence the world and just listen to my inner voice. Nonetheless, I never compromised on my hardwork and constantly believed in my destiny. I can't recall any moment when I did not have the brush in my hand. It started from a constant urge to an effort to a routine to a lifestyle and became my religion. I religiously followed my passion and experienced wonders."

We wish her fortune and fame in all her new endeavours!

