Celebrity manager Rohan Singh to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?

The celebrity manager, Rohan Singh is in news for apparently entering the show, Bigg Boss 13 and he is also in the middle of launching Punjabi talent in Bollywood

Rohan Singh

Rohan Singh, one of the most popular Bollywood celebrity managers, is all set launch Punjabi talent in the film industry. He has launched some good talents in Bollywood earlier and what makes Rohan better than others is the way he works! He has worked with a lot of celebrities and helped them in completely understanding social media and making it a friendly place for these stars.

It would really be interesting to see who all Rohan is planning to launch from the Punjabi artists. About launching these Punjabi talents in Bollywood, Rohan Singh said, "Bollywood is open to all if a person is talented enough and knows his craft very well. The talents I am going to launch are already popular and good with their work and I believe they are going to rock."

Rohan is confident about the people who he will be launching and is sure that they will win lots of hearts.

On the other hand, hearsays are that Rohan Singh is all set to enter Salman Khan's television reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

