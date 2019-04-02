Celebrity stylists help decode French tuck trend

things-to-do

Celebrity stylists from Tinseltown help decode popular reality series' fashionista Tan France's viral French tuck trend. Which look is your #inspo?

(From left) Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France

When Queer Eye, a TV series — originally titled Queer Eye for the Straight Guy (2003) — was revived as a web series with a fresh cast in 2018, its creator David Collins must not have foreseen the way the show will impact pop culture. We mean, what's so great about a series on makeovers anyway, right? But, as the tagline suggest, this is "more than a makeover".

In each episode, the cast comprising five gay men — Bobby Berk for design, Karamo Brown for culture, Antoni Porowski for food, Jonathan Van Ness for grooming, and Tan France for fashion — seek to turn around the lives of typically mangy, nonchalant and self-deprecating humans, highlighting the need for self-care and self-love. The show has entertained millions and inspired many more, becoming a major influence for fashionistas, mainly when France invented an interesting trend — the French tuck.



Tan France flaunts a casual tuck

In the third season, which launched on March 15 this year, you see more of this quirky fashion hack that surprisingly manages to spruce up any look. The best part is it looks good on both genders and all body types, making it a trend for all. We seek the help of celebrity stylists to decode the look and the myriad ways of sporting it. #Inspo much?

Keep it cool, guys

"I think one of the biggest reasons why this trend is working is because it has more to do with lifestyle rather than fashion. People have become more chilled out, and are not uptight or traditional about the way they look. As such, many are opting for 'in-between' options that is neither casual nor formal. This is a very retro trend and actors like John Travolta have sported it in the '70s. It just finally has a name," says Isha Bhansali, who works with actors like, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.



Ayushman Khurrana sports a formal tuck styled by Bhansali

Formal, but cool: Opt for a classic printed or checkered button-down shirt. Neatly tuck one half, leaving the other end out and pair it with a tux, as Khurrana has, or with a suit. It's perfect for formal brunches, dinner or wedding cocktail parties.

Street-side: Tuck the front half of a plain T-shirt and let the back hang lose. Throw on a casual jacket or a shacket (shirt jacket) along with a classic jeans for a retro look.



Isha Bhansali

Bare basic: Pair a Cuban shirt or a quirky-printed, half-sleeved shirt with chinos or shorts. This is perfect for the summers and you can either half-tuck the shirt, go for the classic French tuck or a messy half tuck.

Good tuck, ladies

"Loosely tucking in a bit of your T-shirt or shirt in the front and leaving the rest out has been around for a while. It's a perfectly nonchalant look that makes you stand out without being in your face. It's hip, easy to do, and suits all ages and body types," says Sabina Halder, costume designer and stylist who works with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.



Sonam Kapoor in a semi-formal French tuck with classic denims

Formal and chic: Team well-fitted trousers with an easy poplin or flowy shirt, and loosely tuck in the front and let the back of the shirt drape. Sport it with a pair of good strappy heels, a shoulder bag and throw in a dainty or Parisian street-style neck-piece, too.

Being hip: Pair an oversized jumper and a short skirt from the same colour family. Loosely tuck the jumper in at one of the sides and wear it with luxury flat sling-back shoes or ankle boots. Accessorise with gold jewellery and get this all-weather trend right.



Sabina Halder

Cool and casual: Team your white cotton blouse or worn-out basic T-shirt with a pair of denims or denim shorts. You can also experiment by letting a cute lacy camy or bra peek out of the shirt. If on a holiday, wear it with your fave fedora or a head scarf or keep it minimal without accessories.

