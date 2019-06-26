Celebrity trainers share insights on dramatic transformation of stars

bollywood

Actors like Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor and Aamir Khan, among others, undergoing dramatic physical transformations for their upcoming ventures, mid-day connects with experts to get a low-down on how celebrity trainers play ping-pong with their weight

Aamir Khan. Pics/Instagram

Fitness expert Samir Jaura conducts as many as 40 tests ahead of taking up any project. A battery of tests enables trainers to decipher pre-existing deficiencies that actors may possess, in turn enabling them to tackle them during the course of the transformation. These concerns may vary from vitamin deficiencies to undiagnosed underlying problems, like hormonal imbalances. Most experts agree that under supervision, a variety of aspects are addressed, and the process isn't gauged under the microscopic view of kilos lost or gained, only. Bone health is maintained by providing calcium supplements when necessary. Vitamin E supplements and collagen boosters are added to ensure that the skin and hair don't look pale or brittle on screen. With weakness and irritation being common side-effects of drastic weight loss programmes, additional vitamins are provided to maintain energy levels.



Arjun Kapoor. Pics/Instagram

Weight gain to facilitate a weight loss

Given that most transformations demand that actors whip themselves into shape again as soon as filming wraps up, experts point to an eating pattern that makes this transition easier. Instead of permitting clients to go on a binge-eating spree and consume chips, fries and burgers, they are put on a plan that includes a high amount of carbohydrates but is balanced with an equivalent increase in protein. This ensures that the body packs on muscle mass instead of fat, which can be tougher to get rid of later. Ensuring that the weight-gain has been brought about by the consumption of healthy food implies that there's less strain on the heart and organs, which in turn implies that the actors can be pushed harder when training.



Arjun Kapoor. Pics/Instagram

Transformations need not be stressful

ShivFit founder Shivoham considered the pioneer of CrossFit in India, stresses on the importance of a stress-free training process. Highlighting that along with wife Vrinda, he focuses on maintaining the mental health of his clients, he states that hormonal and metabolic conditions that can arise from transformations are also linked to the mind. Practising basic pranayam exercises can alleviate stressors, which can, in turn, make the process smoother. Shivoham — currently training Arjun Kapoor for Panipat — also insists on the need to align his clients' nutritional charts with their preferences. "If I give someone a meal he absolutely hates, there will be no transformation," says the trainer.



Shivoham

Once bitten, twice shy

Having endured a dramatic transformation on one occasion, the body, experts agree, will become increasingly resistant to a similar change during a second attempt. Given that the body easily adapts to exercises and diets, professionals say it must be shocked by more extensive measures if a weight-loss or weight-gain process be employed on a second occasion. For instance, should the calorie consumption be minimised to 1,200 in a bid to reduce weight on one occasion, an actor may need to shave it down to 800 calories during a subsequent attempt.



Shalini Bhargava

Long-term effects

While pointing out that acquiring conditions like diabetes as a result of constant weight fluctuation is a rare instance; one that could be inspired by genetic composition, experts agree that other metabolic diseases like those of the thyroid, or hormonal imbalances, including polycystic ovarian disease in women, can be common. Increase in weight leads to insulin resistance and arthritis as well. "Any drastic [change] will have an effect on the body, and that can vary from person to person," admits Shivoham.



Carlyne Remedios

Not every body is malleable

Drawing examples of actors who are not genetically blessed with a muscular stature, experts state that the use of steroids among such individuals to bring about physical transformations is still rampant. This can lead to weak bones, which may be an invitation to injuries.

Female actors, a majority of the experts agree, have it harder when it comes to physical transformations, given that their bodies cannot pull off such dramatic alterations in a short span of time. Lesser muscle mass compared to men implies that their basic metabolic rate is lower, which retards the weight loss process following a weight-gain process.

They make a case

for themselves when highlighting that Bhumi Pednekar's weight gain for Dum Laga Ke Haisha was followed by a weight loss journey that stretched to a year. They also point to the relatively fewer instances in Bollywood and Hollywood when similar alterations are demanded of women, to further their point.

