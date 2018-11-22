Celebs flock to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's gala reception in Bengaluru

bollywood

Hundreds of frenzied fans greeted Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and cheered the celebs walking in, with bouncers keeping the boisterous crowd at bay

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at their reception in Bengaluru. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

It was a night to remember for the newly-wed Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as celebrities, and sports stars gathered at a star hotel here to wish them. Software major's philanthropic arm Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, city-based biotech major Biocon's chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw were among the first ones to arrive for the reception.

Former cricketers Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, badminton star P.V. Sindhu were also present at the grand event. Hundreds of frenzied fans greeted the couple and cheered the celebs walking in, with bouncers keeping the boisterous crowd at bay.

While Deepika wore a regal gold sari paired with white pearls, Ranveer sported a black "sherwani" with gold embellishments. The couple posed for media persons before heading for the gala reception at the luxury hotel in the city's eastern suburb, which was decked up with lights and floral arrangements.A

The celebrity duo, married on November 14 at picturesque Lake Como in Italy flew back to Mumbai on November 18, is hosting the reception in this tech city as Deepika's parents -- badminton legend Prakash Padukone and Ujjala live here.

Incidentally, Deepika made her movie debut with Kannada film 'Aishwarya' (2006) directed by Indrajit Lankesh, brother of slain Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh.

