Celestial tales

Discover folk tales based on the moon, stars and Earth at a storytelling session

Take a tour of the space with stories that revolve around astronomical bodies (no pun intended), gathered from mythologies from around the globe, narrated by Priyanka Patel.

Expect 45 interactive minutes of storytelling with new takes on the reasons behind earthquakes and constellation formations. "We cover stories from Alaska and the Mahabharata to Carl Sagan and the entire spectrum in between," she says.

Realising how India's rich culture of storytelling tends to remain limited to kids, she founded Story Dust. "I started telling stories with the idea of connecting with adults and bringing people back in touch with our roots," says Patel, who is also a psychologist.

On: May 17, 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm

At: The Integral Space, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call: 24973138

Cost: Rs 400

