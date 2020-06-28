Celina Jaitly makes a successful comeback with Seasons Greetings

The fomer Miss India 2001, Celina Jaitly, left the industry because she was not getting the right roles. But time waits for none. Hard work pays off. She has made a successful comeback and it has worked in her favor and she is very happy the response she is getting.

Celina Jaitly's comeback film Seasons Greetings is the only Indian film to bag the prestigious award in California. This film is a tribute to Rituparno Ghosh. Ram Kamal Mukherjee's film is the first Indian film to have bagged The award of excellence at 9th Best Short Film Festival in California at USA. The leading role of hers got a special mention from the jury for her performance.

As the world is going through great depression, this news comes as a whiff of fresh air. Currently she is in Austria under lock down. She has signed her next film and she will be back soon. She has proved that the two most powerful warriors are patience and time.

