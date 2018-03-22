Celine Dion cancels Vegas concerts due to ear surgery

49-year-old Celine Dion is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 22



Celine Dion

Grammy-award winning singer Celine Dion has cancelled her upcoming concerts in Las Vegas to 'undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure. The 'My Heart Will Go On' songstress, who was scheduled to perform in March and April, on Wednesday said she has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube.

Dion took to social media to apologise to her fans.

'Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing,' the post reads.

'She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem,' it continues.

Dion expressed her sadness, writing, 'My luck hasn't been very good lately' I've been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens'. I just can't believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I'm so sorry.'

The 49-year-old is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 22.

