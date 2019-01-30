Celine Dion remembers late husband Rene Angelil

music

Celine Dion says she misses her late husband Rene Angelil, but she knows that he is always beside her

Celine Dion. Pic/Celine Dion's official Instagram account

In an interview to ITV, Celine Dion spoke about Rene Angelil, her late husband who passed away three years ago. The 'My Heart will go on' hitmaker said that she misses him every day, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Celine said, "Knowing that now he's in peace and is resting and is always within me. I see him every day through the eyes of my children." She added that her husband gave her strength. She further said, "To be honest, I think I'm at the best of my life right now and I want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it and really enjoy it. It's like I'm having a second wind, like I'm having the wind beneath my wings. I'm having a good time."

Celine also cleared the air about her having another man in her life after the passing of her husband. She said, "He's a gentleman and we're friends, we're best friends. Yeah, there's another man in my life but not the man in my life. I don't mind because he's handsome and he's my best friend."

Celine Dion is a highly recognised artiste in the music world, and has several awards and nominations to her name. She has won twelve World Music Awards, five Grammys, seven Billboard Music Awards, seven American Music Awards, and many more.

