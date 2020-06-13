Central Railway to rope in NDRF to tackle flooding this monsoon

In July last year, 1,050 passengers were stranded on the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur

Given last year's train marooning experience, Central Railway on Wednesday said it was roping in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as a part of the special team with men and equipment to be kept in readiness this monsoon. A 15-member Railway Protection Force Flood Rescue Team with rescue boats and allied equipment is being formed in collaboration with NDRF, a CR spokesperson said.

Last July, in one of the biggest joint rescue operations in the state, around 1,200 personnel of the IAF, Army, Navy, NDRF, state police, Railway police, local agencies, NGOs and volunteers had to be brought in to rescue 1,050 passengers stranded on the marooned Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express train near Badlapur.

Giving more details, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said the control office, which is working round the clock, will liaison closely with the Meteorological Department, Disaster Management cell and staff deputed at flood prone areas for continuous monitoring and constant update.

He said this monsoon 11 critical foot overbridges had been identified and staff deployed for crowd control and an additional 11 foot overbridges had been added since last year to further decongest platforms and ease passenger flow. Re-roofing of platforms at nine stations had been completed, including CSMT suburban, Tilaknagar, LTT , Mankhurd, Sion, GTB, Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Reay Road and extension of cover over the platform has been completed at Panvel, Sandhurst Road, Reay Road, Cotton Green and Diva. The BMC has been requested to create no hawking zones within 150 metres of the station approach.

This has been in addition to 45 additional pumps provided this year (46% more than last year) and 145 CCTVs at 29 vulnerable locations in the ghat section.

