Central and Western Railways win awards at 63rd National Railway Week

Railway Week is celebrated between April 10 and April 16 every year across the country to commemorate the running of the first train between Bori Bunder in south Mumbai to neighbouring Thane on April 16, 1853





Central and Western Railways won accolades for their performance at the 63rd National Railway Week celebrations that ended in Bhopal yesterday, Mumbai-based

railway officials said on Tuesday. While CR won praise for it stall commemorating the journey of the railways from 1853, when the first train ran here, till the present day, WR won shields for the stellar performance of its Engineering and Personnel departments, officials said.



"Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented the Railway

Board's prestigious Civil Engineering Shield and the Personnel Management shield to WR general manager, A K Gupta, at an event held in Bhopal yesterday," WR's spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said. He added that seven officials from WR also won individual national awards for meritorious performance during the fiscal 2017-18.



CR chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said that its stall at the Railway Week Exhibition took centrestage with its depiction of the Nagpur double diamond crossing, the Sandhurst Road elevated station, a scale model of the world-renowned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building among other things. He added that Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani, who was given a tour of the stall by CR general manager DK Sharma, appreciated it and so did hundreds of others who made their way to the exhibition.



"The guests who arrived at the stall were welcomed with traditional Ahir dance performances from the Bundelkhand region by artistes of CR's Cultural Academy," Udasi said. The exhibition is open to the public, free of cost, till today, he said.

