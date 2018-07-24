Central Railway brings in high-quality teak for CSMT building's makeover

The Central Railway (CR) had floated tenders worth R25 crore in April 2018 to bring the building back in shape with a comprehensive conservation plan

First-floor roof propped up on stilts as part of the restoration project

Work on restoration of Mumbai CSMT world heritage building has reached a crucial stage with parts of the wooden roof of the first floor now propped up on stilts.

The Central Railway (CR) had floated tenders worth Rs 25 crore in April 2018 to bring the building back in shape with a comprehensive conservation plan.

"Replacing and strengthening the old beams and making the structure stronger is an important part of the process. It will not only make the building stronger, but also restore it to its original glory," a senior official involved in the restoration process said.

"The doors, beams and rafters are made of teak and timber; during this restoration process, we will be placing orders for large amounts of it to replace the damaged material, so that the building becomes structurally strong. Work majorly involves replacement of rotten and distressed Burma teakwood beams/rafters and restoration of heritage flooring of the front and rear verandah on the first floor." The main part of the restoration, however, will be the refurbishment of the central dome, which will require careful attention and deft precision. The iconic Star Chamber also will get a much-needed facelift.

"This is one of the most comprehensive restoration processes of the building, and the makeover will restore the building's original glory," CR chief PRO Sunil Udasi said.

