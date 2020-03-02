Search

Central Railway cancels bookings in 22 trains

Updated: Mar 03, 2020, 10:03 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The bookings were cancelled due to change in their stations and coach compositions

The Central Railway has suspended bookings of the following 22 trains due to change in their stations and coach compositions.

"For implementing change in days of running, coach composition, change in terminal stations & speeding up, booking in following trains for journeys commencing from dates mentioned against each train is suspended. Please bear with us. We will update as soon as changes are brought into effect," a CR spokesperson said.

