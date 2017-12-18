Central Railway's first Bombardier-class local takes off with ladies special from Kalyan

After a delay of almost four years, the Bombardier-class local train finally arrived on CR, taking off with a ladies special from Kalyan to CST around 8.01 am

While taking a local during peak hours might cause many an anxious moment among commuters, on Monday morning, hundreds of women were seen boarding the first Bombardier train on the Central Railway route with smiling faces. After a delay of almost four years, the Bombardier-class local train finally arrived on CR, taking off with a ladies special from Kalyan to CST around 8.01 am on Monday. Needless to say, women commuters were very impressed.

The new local, which was launched at 8.01 am this morning

The train, manufactured by a Canada-based transportation company, offers more legroom, better ventilation, comfortable seats and brighter interiors. “It is better than the regular trains that we travel in daily. I noticed that the door lock is sturdier. We need safe door locks as passengers can risk falling off if the locks suddenly get loose,” said Chitra Kotian, 25, a resident of Dombivli.

A few passengers, however, complained that the design was still not on par with those being run on the WR route.

The Bombardier trains were first inducted into the WR fleet in October 2013. Ever since, commuter associations on CR have been fighting for these swanky trains to be introduced on their line too. In total, CR will get 24 Bombardiers, 11 brand new and 13 less-than-a-year-old trains from WR.

