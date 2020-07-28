Central Railway gives new life to electric engine, converts it into battery-operated locomotive

The Central Railway gave a new lease of life to an out of service WAG-5 class electric locomotive by successfully converting it into a battery locomotive to be used as a shunter.

An official said the engine works on battery in an un-wired section as well as with AC traction under overhead wires. "The changeover takes place with ZPT switch directly. Three notches are available in battery mode. The same can haul three locos easily with a max speed of 10 KMPH in battery and 25 KMPH in overhead wire mode," he said.

Earlier, in order to place the loco for scheduled maintenance, a tippler of three healthy loco was required to push it to the unwired section. Now, this single loco can easily push it in the unwired section.

This is the first loco which can work up to three notches in battery mode with smooth change over from battery mode to OHE mode or vice versa without need of change over switch. This resulted in a safer, easier, and reliable mode of operation, thus improving the availability of manpower. It has also helped to achieve saving in terms of both time as well as revenue.

This dual-mode battery operated shunting Locomotive Garuda will help to save approximately Rs 1,36,200 per month. The complete conversion work is made inhouse by Electric Loco Shed, Bhusawal.

WAG-5 is a class of 25 kV AC electric locomotives that was developed in 1968 by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for Indian Railways. The model name stands for broad gauge, AC current, goods traffic engine, 5th generation. They entered service in 1980.

