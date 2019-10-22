Central Railway launches 'One Touch ATVM' for fast ticketing at 42 suburban stations

The Central Railway is all set to launch one-touch ATVM at 42 suburban stations in order to facilitate fast ticketing to its millions of commuters over the Mumbai Suburban Network from October 24, 2019. A total of 92 ATVMs will be installed at 42 suburban stations across Mumbai.

The salient features of the one-touch ATVM is that one can obtain a ticket with just two steps instead of the earlier six-step process on the regular ATVM. The one-touch ATVM will show one screen display for selecting single/return journey tickets. One can select the desired station in the distance slab by pressing the tab "up to station" either for journey tickets or return journey tickets. Besides this, commuters can also get a platform ticket with a single touch.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO of the Central Raiway said, "This one-touch ATVM is introduced keeping in mind the fast life of Mumbai commuters. It will to reduce the waiting time of the passengers and avoid standing in long queues."

The user-friendly and uncomplicated procedure in one-touch ATVM will greatly ease the load on the ticketing system of the Mumbai Suburban Network.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates