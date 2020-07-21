Central Railway maintains overhead wires, removes muck from tracks during Sunday's mega block

During Sunday's mega block, the Central Railway team worked on the renewal of 2.6km of rail track by road-rail vehicle, overhauling of 1.3 km of overhead wires, and picked up over 2,000 bags of muck and garbage. These works were undertaken by Central Railway Mumbai division's corona warriors during the maintenance work on the mainline between Thane and Kalyan fast lines and CSMT-Chunabhatti harbour lines on July 19.



Engineering

Speaking to mid-day, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said the CR railway team took up the task of renewal of 2.6 fast track km near Parsik Tunnel on fast lines. The challenging work of 28 sleepers over crossings was hauled and replaced by a newly innovated Rail Road Vehicle. Ballast tamping of 1.4 km plain track was also carried out. Alumino-thermic welding at 16 places was also done for joining rails. In addition to this, six wagons of muck were removed by JCB machine, and 2,000 muck bags were loaded manually on harbour line by engineering warriors.



Overhead Equipment Works

Sutar added that annual overhauling of 1.3 km length of overhead equipment was carried out by three tower wagons, besides carrying out other electrical maintenance works.



Signaling and Telecom Works

Signaling works done this week include "duo-matic machine packing", replacement of track lead wires, and 2 sets of points and disconnection and reconnection of axle counters on a length of 2.6 km track in tune with engineering works at Diva and Dativali chord line, Sutar added.

