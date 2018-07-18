Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh railway staff up in arms against construction of Parel terminus

However, CR officials said that the workshop activities would not get affected in any way. "The work of maintaining the heavy 149-tonne crane, diesel engines and accident relief and tower cars will be taken up at Ajmer

Central Railway

The Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) along with other railway staff have started staging hunger strikes in protest against the construction of the Parel terminus, as according to them it would further congest the city and destabilise the Central Railway.

The Central Railway has already issued letters to the railway board for closing the 139-year old Parel workshop, where the new terminus would come up. Sources are of the opinion that as the Mumbai CSMT is saturated and the LTT station falls out of the way for passengers on the Western Railway section, the Central Railway's idea to build a mega outstation train terminus at Parel had received a boost in this year's budget with a fund allocation of Rs 193 crore for the project. However, the CRMS said that the idea of a terminus at the place would not only congest the city more but also destabilise a large number of workers at the Parel workshop.

Speaking to mid-day, Amit Bhatnagar, vice-president of CRMS, said that it was a foolish decision, as a new terminus in Parel would slow down the city more. "Imagine one more terminus in a place like Parel. It would just add to the chaos. Also, crucial work is done at the Parel workshop as it takes up maintenance of LHB coaches. A major protest has been planned on the issue on July 19."

However, CR officials said that the workshop activities would not get affected in any way. "The work of maintaining the heavy 149-tonne crane, diesel engines and accident relief and tower cars will be taken up at Ajmer. The narrow gauge locomotives will now be manufactured at Kurduwadi and the maintenance of wagons will be shifted to Badnera," said an official.

Popcorn

July 19: Day a major protest has been planned on the issue

Rs 193 crore: Total amount allocated for the project

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates