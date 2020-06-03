Central Railway reschedules eight special trains for Mumbai owing to Cyclone Nisarga threat

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Considering the impending threat posed by Cyclone Nisarga, which is likely to hit Mumbai on June 3, the Central Railway's rescheduled eight train's which were supposed to arrive or depart from the state capital on Wednesday.

The timings of 02542 LTT-Gorakhpur, 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram, 01061 LTTDarbhanga, 01071 LTT-Varanasi, 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special train's which were scheduled to leave Mumbai area during daytime were changed to night, according to the Central Railways.

Similarly, special train's from Patna, Varanasi, and Thiruvananthapuram, which were scheduled to reach during the daytime were regulated and will now arrive in Mumbai behind schedule. More than 10 teams of NDRF had been deployed in Maharashtra till Tuesday afternoon and five more teams were en route for taking part in the ongoing operations in wake of Cyclone Nisarga.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the tropical storm Nisarga, which is heading towards Gujarat and Maharashtra, is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 24 hours and is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai on June 3.

