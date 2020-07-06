Central Railway's RPF team reunites mentally disturbed father with his son

The Railway Police Force (RPF) team of Manmad station reunited a mentally disturbed person with his family. At about 12.10 am on July 1, the inspector of RPF Post, Manmad, received a call from a person. He said that his father named Bokul Chandra Das (60) was traveling by CSMT-Howrah Special and his luggage was stolen. The person also informed that his father is mentally disturbed and needs help and the train has just left Nashik.

The RPF team immediately swung into action. As soon as the train reached Manmad at around 1 am, sub-inspector A.K Singh along with his team went to the coach, but passenger Bokul Chandra was missing. The coach conductor Ibrahim informed that no passenger turned up on berth no 60. The sub-inspector got Bokul's mobile number from his son. He called on the mobile number, but the person attending the phone was unable to reply.

The sub-inspector asked the person to give the phone to a fellow passenger, who told that they are traveling in Gorakhpur Special in coach number S-12. On arrival at Manmad at about 3.25 am, they found Bokul and informed his son, Ujjwal Das.

Ujjwal along with his cousin Raju arrived at Manmad on July 2. The RPF team of Manmad reunited Bokul Chandra Das with his son Ujjwal. The family appreciated the RPF team for their timely and prompt action.

