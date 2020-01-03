Central Railway services hit as dumper rams into level-crossing gate in Thane

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Suburban train services on Central Railway were disrupted in the early hours of Friday after a dumper rammed into the level-crossing gate at Ambivali station in Thane district about 60 km from here, a railway officer said. A speeding dumper hit the level-crossing gate at Ambivali station at around 5 am and damaged the boom that came in contact with the overhead wire, delaying train services, an official said.

The services were restored after the the railways carried out repairs for over an hour, a Central Railway spokesperson informed. Apart from Kalyan-Kasara suburban services, several outstation trains heading towards Mumbai were stalled at various stations, he said. Trains including Vidarbha Express, Devgiri Express, and Nagpur Duronto Express, among others, were delayed, he added.

Lorry dashes Ambivli level crossing gate near Mumbai, damages overhead wires. Kasara rail line was affected for some time. Restoration complete 6:10am @mid_day pic.twitter.com/kxS113KRxa — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) January 3, 2020

According to commuters, the main line trains were running late by at least 30 minutes during this period. Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained the dumper driver and a case has been registered in this regard, chief public relations officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever