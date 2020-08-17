Central Railway speeds up work on Uran line, close to Navi Mumbai airport

The Kharkopar-Uran new line construction work is in progress at various sites

Among the major infrastructure works by the Central Railway that have picked up pace amid the COVID-19 enforced lockdown is the construction of the remaining 14.60 km Kharkopar-Uran line of the 27 km Belapur-Seawoods-Uran project. The completion of this entire line will cut the distance between Mumbai and Uran by almost 40 to 50 per cent.

The speeding up of the project by the construction department of Central Railway will enable railways to complete this important accessibility rail route from Mumbai to Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Awaiting clearance on 4.479-hectare forest land to be procured from @moefcc by state body CIDCO, Navi Mumbai Uran rail line works by @Central_Railway team move ahead. Work in progress on the 14.60km Kharkopar–Uran stretch of the total 27km Belapur-Seawoods–Uran rail line. pic.twitter.com/JGJznYPfLZ — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 16, 2020

The Kharkopar-Uran new line construction work is in progress at various sites with the help of construction machinery like pile boring machines, concrete placer booms, transit mixers, trippers, JCBs, Hydras, Porcelains, Hydraulic Jacks, etc. The major construction activities under progress are - superstructure work of cover over the platform at Rajanpada station, foundation and sub-structure work at Nhava-Sheva, Dronagiri, and Uran stations, sub-way work at Uran, bridge foundation work at Chainage 10975, stressing and lowering of U-Girder at bridge 7982.

The stretch of Kharkopar-Uran will have 5 stations, 2 major bridges, 41 minor bridges, 2 Road Under Bridges and 4 Road Over Bridges. All precautions are being taken to ensure the safety and health of the labourers.

The work executed during the lockdown/unlock period and the available gap in the monsoon rains will certainly help to recoup the time lost for construction activities due to lockdown. The 4.479-hectare land (majority forest land) is yet to be arranged by CIDCO between Chainage 8 km to Chainage 11 km.

The completion of the Belapur-Seawoods-Uran railway line, which is the fourth corridor of Central Railway Mumbai Suburban network will ease the travel time of the passengers from Mumbai to JNPT and Uran and will also facilitate the passengers to reach the new emerging Airport at Navi Mumbai.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news