Central Railway to run 2 special weekend trains between CSMT, Gorakhpur

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 14:56 IST | mid-day online desk

According to a statement issued on Friday, Train No. 02009 weekend superfast special will leave Mumbai at 5.10 AM on August 08 and arrive in Gorakhpur the next day

The Central Railway on Saturday said that it will run two weekend superfast special trains to cater to the extra rush of passengers between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement issued on Friday, Train No. 02009 weekend superfast special will leave Mumbai at 5.10 AM on August 08 and arrive in Gorakhpur the next day. Meanwhile, Train No. 02010 weekend superfast special will leave Gorakhpur at 2: 40 PM on August 10 and arrive at CSMT at 8: 25 PM the next day.

The statement also said, that the train will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti, and will comprise of one AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, 13 sleeper class and six general second class coaches.

