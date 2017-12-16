Central Railway to run 6 winter special trains from Mumbai to Nagpur, Karmali

Central Railway will run six additional winter special trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai to Nagpur, from Nagpur to Karmali and Karmali to CSMT to clear the extra rush of passengers during the winter season, it said on Sat

Central Railway will run six additional winter special trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai to Nagpur, from Nagpur to Karmali and Karmali to CSMT to clear the extra rush of passengers during the winter season, it said on Saturday. Issuing a statement, the Public Relations department of CR said that the coach composition of all specials will have six AC-2 Tier, eight AC-3 Tier and two General second class-cum-guard¿s brake van coaches.





Giving the details of the special trains, the statement said that 01011 Special (one way) will have leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai December 22 and December 29 at 12.20 am and would arrive Nagpur at 2.20 pm same day. The 01196 special will leave Nagpur on December 22 and December 29 at 7.50 pm and would arrive at Karmali at 9.30 pm the next day.



The 01122 special will leave Karmali on December 23 and December 30 at 10.30 pm and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 10.30 am next day. Bookings for the special trains on special charges leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Nagpur will open from Dec 18 and general second class coaches in the above trains will run as unreserved coaches, the statement concluded.