Central Railway to run 8 more trains within Maharashtra for general public

The Central Railway will run eight more pairs of special trains within Maharashtra for the general public.

The trains will be - Mumbai-Kolhapur special daily, Mumbai-Latur Superfast Special 4 days a week, Pune-Nagpur AC Special weekly, Pune-Ajni AC Special weekly, Pune-Amravati AC Special weekly, Pune-Ajni AC Special weekly, Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Gondia special daily and Mumbai- Hazur Sahib Nanded special daily.

Confirming the development, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, “Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms and SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and alighting at destination.”

Here are the details

1) Mumbai-Kolhapur special daily

01029 Special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from October 13 till further advice and arrive Kolhapur same day.

01030 Special train will leave Kolhapur from October 12 till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus same day.

Timings and halts: Same as the regular train No. 11029/11030 Koyna Express except Karjat, Khandala, Ghorpuri, Targaon, Takari and Valivade

Composition: 2 Sleeper Class, one AC-3 Tier, Two AC Chair Car, 10 Second Class seating

2) Mumbai-Latur Superfast Special 4 Days a week

02207 Superfast special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from October 11 on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday till further advice and arrive Latur next day.

02208 superfast special will leave Latur from October 12 on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day.

Timings and halts: Same as the regular train No. 22107/22108 Latur Superfast Express except Lonavala, Murud and Harangul.

Composition: 8 Sleeper Class, One First AC cum AC-2 Tier, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 6 Second Seating

3) Pune-Nagpur AC Special weekly

01417 AC weekly special train will leave Pune from October 15 on every Thursday till further advice and arrive Nagpur next day.

01418 AC weekly special will leave Nagpur from October 16 on every Friday till further advice and arrive Pune next day.

Halts and timings: Same as the regular train No. 11417/11418 Humsafar AC Express.

Composition: 13 AC-3 Tier

4) Pune-Ajni AC Special weekly

02239 AC weekly special train will leave Pune from October 17 on every Saturday till further advice and arrive Ajni next day.

02240 AC weekly special will leave Ajni from October 18 on every Sunday till further advice and arrive Pune next day.

Halts and timings: Same as the regular train No. 22139/22140 AC Express.

Composition: 13 AC-3 Tier

5) Pune-Amravati AC Special weekly

02117 AC weekly special train will leave Pune from October 14 on every Wednesday till further advice and arrive Amravati next day.

02118 AC weekly special will leave Amravati from October 15 on every Thursday till further advice and arrive Pune next day.

Halts and timings: Same as the regular train No. 22117/22118 Superfast AC Express.

Composition: One First AC Class, Four AC-2 Tier, Nine AC 3 Tier

6) Ajni-Pune AC Special weekly

02224 AC weekly special will leave Ajni from October 13 on every Tuesday till further advice and arrive Pune next day.

02223 AC weekly special train will leave Pune from October 16 on every Friday till further advice and arrive Ajni next day.

Halts and timings: Same as the regular train No. 22123/22124 Superfast AC Express.

Composition: One First AC Class, Four AC-2 Tier, Nine AC 3 Tier

7) Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Gondia special daily

01039 Special train will leave Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur daily from October 11 till further advice and arrive Gondia next day.

01040 Special train will leave Gondia daily from October 13 till further advice and arrive Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur next day.

Halts and timings: Same as the regular train No. 11039/11040 Maharashtra Express except Sewagram, Chandur, Jalamb, Puntamba, Jarandeshwar,Targaon, Masur, Bhavani Nagar, Takari and Valivade.

Composition: 9 Sleeper Class, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 5 Second Class seating

8) Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded special daily

01141 special will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from October 11 till further advice and arrive Hazur Sahib Nanded next day.

01142 special will depart Hazur Sahib Nanded from October 12 till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Lasalgaon, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotegaon, Lasur,Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Parbhani and Purna.

Composition: 10 Sleeper Class, One First AC cum AC-2Tier, One AC-2 Tier cum AC-3 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 4 second class seating.

Reservation

Bookings for 01029/01030 specials, 02207/02208 superfast special, 02224/02223 AC special, 01039 and 01141 special trains will commence from October 9. Bookings for 01417/01418, 02117/02118 and 02239/02240 AC special trains will commence from October 11 at all reservation centres and on www.irctc.co.in.

