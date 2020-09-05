Central Railway to run special trains for National Defence Academy, Naval Academy aspirants

The Central Railway on Friday said it would run 48 special train trips from September 4 - 6 for candidates appearing for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Central Railway chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said, “Central Railway will run fully reserved special trains and those boarding them should adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.”

“The trains will run between Solapur-Mumbai, Pune-Mumbai, Ahmednagar-Mumbai, Nashik Road-Mumbai and numerous other destinations. Details and timings have been uploaded on the official CR website and social media accounts,” he added.

Details of trips

1) Solapur-Mumbai Special (2 trips)

02154 special will leave Solapur at 22.40 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 06.35 hrs next day. 02153 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 22.45 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and arrive Solapur at 06.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan and Dadar.

Composition: 10 Sleeper Class, Three AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 3 Second Class.

2) Pune-Mumbai Special (2 trips)

01130 special will leave Pune at 23.50 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 04.10 hrs next day. 01129 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 22.55 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and arrive Pune at 03.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Dadar.

Composition: 15 Sleeper Class, 9 Second class.

3) Ahmednagar-Mumbai Special (2 trips)

01132 special will leave Ahmednagar at 21.00 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 05.35 hrs next day. 01131 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 20.35 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and arrive Ahmednagar 04.40 hrs next day.

Halts: Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Dadar.

Composition: 11 Sleeper Class, Three AC-3 Tier, 6 Second Class.

4) Nashik Road-Mumbai Special (2 trips)

01134 special will leave Nashik Road at 23.45 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 04.05 hrs next day. 01133 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 23.30 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and arrive at Nashik Road at 03.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Igatpuri, Kalyan, Dadar.

Composition: 16 Second Class seating, Three AC Chair Car and o­ne second class.

5) Bhusaval-Mumbai Special (2 trips)

02172 special will leave Bhusaval at 21.15 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 05.20 hrs next day. 02171 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 21.30 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive Bhusaval at 04.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Jalgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Dadar.

Composition: 18 Sleeper Class, 2 second class.

6) Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Specials (4 trips)

01135 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 22.00 hrs o­n 4.9.2020 and 6.9.2020 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 08.10 hrs next day.01136 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 12.50 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and 7.9.2020 and arrive CSMT at 23.00 hrs same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

Composition: 13 Sleeper Class, Four AC-3 Tier, 7 Second Class.

7) Pune-Hyderabad Special (2 trips)

01155 special will leave Pune at 14.15 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Hyderabad at 04.00 hrs next day.01156 special will leave Hyderabad at 22.45 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and arrive Pune at 13.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund, Kurduwadi, Osmanabad, Latur, Latur Road, Bidar, Vikarabad, Lingampalli, Begumpet.

Composition: 10 Sleeper Class, Four AC-3 Tier, 8 Second Class.

8) Kolhapur-Nagpur Special (2 trips)

01137 special will leave Kolhapur at 08.05 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 05.40 hrs next day.01138 special will leave Nagpur at 20.00 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and arrive Kolhapur at 18.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Miraj, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Daund Chord, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 18 Sleeper Class, 6 Second Class.

9) Pune-Nagpur Special (2 trips)

02159 special will leave Pune at 16.15 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 06.15 hrs next day.02160 special will leave Nagpur at 20.30 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive Pune at 11.55 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund Chord, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 18 Sleeper Class, 6 Second Class.

10) Mumbai-Nagpur Special (2 trips)

02161 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 17.15 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 06.00 hrs next day.02162 special will leave Nagpur at 21.00 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 10.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 16 Sleeper Class, Two AC-3 Tier, 2 Second Class.

11) Nashik Road-Nagpur Special (2 trips)

02163 special will leave Nashi Road at 16.10 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 03.00 hrs next day.02164 special will leave Nagpur at 21.30 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive Nashik Road at 07.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 16 Sleeper Class, 6 Second Class.

12) Amravati-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips)

01139 MEMU special will leave Amravati at 00.15 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 (midnight of 5/6.9.2020) and will arrive Nagpur at 05.25 hrs same day.01140 MEMEU special will leave Nagpur at 23.00 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive Amravati at 04.00 hrs next day.

Halt: Wardha.

Composition: 8 coach MEMU.

13) Jalgaon-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips)

02165 MEMU special will leave Jalgaon at 21.30 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 04.20 hrs next day.02166 MEMU special will leave Nagpur at 22.45 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive Jalgaon at 05.40 hrs next day.

Halts: Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 8 coach MEMU.

14) Akola-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips)

01141 MEMU special will leave Akola at 00.30 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 (midnight of 5/6.9.2020) and will arrive Nagpur at 05.00 hrs same day.01142 MEMU special will leave Nagpur at 20.00 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive Akola at 23.55 hrs same day.

Halts: Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 8 coach MEMU.

15) Ahmednagar-Nagpur Special (2 trips)

02167 special will leave Ahmednagar at 16.00 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 04.00 hrs next day.02168 special will leave Nagpur at 22.00 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive Ahmednagar at 10.40 hrs next day.

Halts: Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 18 Sleeper Class, 4 Second Class.

16) Panvel-Nagpur Special (2 trips)

02169 special will leave Panvel at 13.50 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 03.30 hrs next day.02170 special will leave Nagpur at 22.30 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive Panvel at 12.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 13 Sleeper Class, Four AC-3 Tier, 5 Second Class.

17) Balharshah-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips)

01143 MEMU special will leave Balharshah at 00.30 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 (midnight of 5/6.9.2020) and will arrive Nagpur at 04.45 hrs same day.01144 MEMU special will leave Nagpur at 23.15 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and arrive Balharshah at 04.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Chandrapur, Sewagram.

Composition: 8 coach MEMU.

18) Pune-Ahmedabad Special (2 trips)

01145 special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Ahmedabad at 05.455 hrs next day.01146 special will leave Ahmedabad at 20.15 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive Pune at 08.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara.

Composition: 18 Sleeper Class, 2 Second Class.

19) Mumbai-Madgaon Special via Pune-Miraj (2 trips)

01147 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 11.05 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Madgaon at 04.00 hrs next day.01148 special will leave Madgaon at 20.00 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 13.05 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belgavi, Londa.

Composition: 18 Sleeper Class, 2 Second Class.

20) Kolhapur-Madgaon Special (2 trips)

01149 special will leave Kolhapur at 19.30 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Madgaon at 04.30 hrs next day.01150 special will leave Madgaon at 20.30 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive Kolhapur at 05.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Miraj, Belgavi, Londa.

Composition: 7 Sleeper Class, 2 Second Class seating, 15 Second Class.

21) Kolhapur-Dharwad Special (2 trips)

01151 special will leave Kolhapur at 22.00 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Dharwad at 04.50 hrs next day.01152 special will leave Dharwad at 21.00 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive Kolhapur at 04.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Miraj, Belgavi, Londa.

Composition: 22 Sleeper Class, 2 Second Class.

22) Pune-Dharwad Special (2 trips)

01153 special will leave Pune at 17.05 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Dharwad at 05.50 hrs next day.01154 special will leave Dharwad at 20.00 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and will arrive Pune at 07.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belgavi, Londa.

Composition: 15 Sleeper Class, 7 Second Class.

23) Mumbai-Hyderabad Special (2 trips)

01157 special will leave LTT at 14.00 hrs o­n 5.9.2020 and will arrive Hyderabad at 05.15 hrs next day.01158 special will leave Hyderabad at 21.15 hrs o­n 6.9.2020 and arrive LTT at 11.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Vikarabad, Lingampalli, Begumpet.

Composition: 12 Sleeper Class, Three AC-3 Tier, o­ne AC-2 Tier, 3 Second Class.

Reservation

Bookings for the fully reserved special trains on special charges leaving Central Railway (except MEMU specials) will commence at 6 pm on September 4 at all computerised reservation centres and on website: www.irctc.co.in. For train number 01135 and 01137, bookings are already open.

