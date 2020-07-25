Central Railway to stop trains on Sunday to complete Hancock Bridge work

The Central Railway (CR) on Friday evening announced that it was halting all train movement between Mumbai CSMT and Kurla on the main line for five hours and thirty minutes on Sunday to facilitate work on the much-delayed Hancock Bridge at Sandhurst Road.

The BMC had been awaiting permissions from the Railways for the final push of the Hancock Bridge girders that have been pushed half-way and are hanging over the rail lines. "A 5.30 hours of a major block for the reconstruction of Hancock Bridge has been taken on July 26," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed.

Activist Kamlakar Shenoy who has been fighting for the completion of the bridge expressed happiness. "We hope the Hancock Bridge shall be ready for public use by end of September 2020," he told mid-day.

The Bridge was declared unsafe by Central Railway in 2015 and demolished in January 2016.

The new bridge is 65 metres in length and 15 metres in width and weighs 660 metric tonnes. The bridge frame parts came from Chandigarh and could not be transported as a complete frame. Hence parts were dismantled and then transported. Now the team of engineers will assemble it with over 20,000 bolts. The cost of the whole bridge is Rs 52 crore.

