Central Railway unlocks last remaining local train corridor, services at 90 per cent now

With the announcement of the resumption of local train services on the Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar section along the Uran line from November 20, the Central Railway (Mumbai division) has now opened all its sections that were shut since March 2020. Overall, it is now just 194 services less than pre-pandemic regular services.

“We are already running 90 per cent of our services now. Currently, Central Railway (Mumbai) runs 1,572 suburban services daily on mainline, harbour line and the Trans-Harbour line. With the addition of eight more suburban services on this corridor, the total number of services will become 1,580 from November 20,” Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed.

“Of the eight services, four each will run between Nerul and Kharkopar and Belapur and Kharkopar,” he added.

In addition to this, given the rush of tourists to Matheran, more shuttle services have also been added on the Aman Lodge-Matheran section with immediate effect till November 22.

“Central Railway is already running daily four shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran and eight shuttle services on Saturdays and Sundays. Now, CR will be running with immediate effect four more shuttle services till November, making the total to 12 services,” Sutar added.

On the Western Railway, the Mumbai Central Surat Flying Ranee Superfast Special Express has been extended till December 31. Western Railway chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said the train was earlier scheduled to run up to November 19.

The fully-reserved train departs from Mumbai Central daily at 5.55 pm and reaches Surat at 10.35 pm the same day. From Surat, the train departs daily at 5.40 am and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 10.20 pm. The train will halt at Andheri, Borivali, Palghar, Dahanu Road, Vapi, Valsad, Bilimora Jn, Amalsad, Navsari, Maroli, Sachin and Udhna Jn in both directions.

