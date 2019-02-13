Central Railway veterans win KSA football

football

KSA veterans football champions Central Railway

Central Railway struck two late goals to beat Bandra Packers 3-0 in the final of the Late Shri Vishwanath Anchan Memorial veterans football tournament organised by the Karnatak Sporting Association at Cross Maidan recently.

The railwaymen quelled the spirited Bandra Packers when Kasif Jamal converted a penalty in the 18th minute. Later, CR's attacking midfielder Arif Ansari capitalised on a defensive lapse and made a solo run before scoring the second two minutes from the final whistle. CR completed the rout when Amar Pardesi tapped in from close to make it 3-0.

Earlier, KSA beat Maharaja 1-0 in the third-place match. Melwyn Vaz scored the lone goal for the victors. Champions CR received a trophy and a cheque of Rs 50,000, while Bandra Packers were awarded Rs 35,000.

