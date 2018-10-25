Central Railways calls fire brigade as school boys trapped in station lift

national

The helpless Central Railway had to summon the city fire brigade after five school boys were trapped in the lift of Reay Road railway station after it was stuck this afternoon

A senior official said at about 1.10pm at Reay Road station platform 2 at Wadala end, five school boys boarded in lift from the footbridge to come down. The lift started and suddenly the door slid and broke and the lift was stuck after travelling 2 mtrs down, trapping the boys in the lift.

On hearing chaos on duty Head Constable Nitin Deore and Head Constable Chandrakant Rupade rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the boys, but since it was proving to be difficult, the city fire brigade was summoned which rescued these boys. Railway inquiries found that the lift operator was absent from duty in the afternoon when this incident happened.

