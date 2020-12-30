Central Railway's Chikhloli station to come up 64 km from CSMT

Commuters using Ambernath station will get much relief because of the new station

Chikhloli, a proposed new station on Mumbai's suburban rail network, got its formal identity and location on Monday. As per a Central Railway notification, the station will be located at 64.17 km from CSMT.

In March 2019, the railway board had sanctioned Chikhloli to be opened as a 'halt station', a basic station used for brief train halts. Locals had welcomed the decision saying it would alleviate the troubles of commuters between the crowded Ambernath and Badlapur stations.

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development. The station will come up at a distance of 4.34 km from Ambernath and 3.1 km from Badlapur stations.

mid-day had reported that railway and collectorate officials had assessed the land requirement for Chikhloli station on September 2 and a joint measurement survey for its acquisition was done on September 8.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation has clubbed the station project with the construction of third and fourth lines between Kalyan and Badlapur. This includes two additional 14-km lines, categorized under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3-A, at around Rs 1,510 crore.

Borivli scores high on CCTV cameras

The Western Railway on Monday said they are procuring 2,729 full HD CCTV cameras for all 30 stations between Churchgate and Virar. At 325, Borivli will get the most number of such devices, followed by 315 at Mumbai Central, 192 at Andheri and 157 at Churchgate. The CCTV network will help the RPF prevent and detect crimes apart from curbing incidents like fire, overcrowding and littering, said officials. In this year, RPF cracked 21 cases, including theft, robbery and molestation, using CCTV footage.

