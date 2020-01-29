Central Railway's first AC EMU trains to be flagged off tomorrow
The train will be flagged off with a host of other passenger amenities
Central Railway’s first Air-Conditioned EMU local train will run tomorrow. It will be flagged off by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, along with a host of other passenger amenities. The train that will be flagged off tomorrow, will run as a regular train from January 31 with 16 trips on weekdays Monday to Friday. The inaugural train will be driven by a woman motor perosn Manisha Mhaske
Here’s its official timetable in effect from 31.1.2020
|Sr
|Train No.
|Train Code
|Departure
|Arrival
|No.
|Station
|Timings Hrs
|Station
|Timings Hrs
|1
|99008
|TPL-8
|Panvel
|5.44
|Thane
|6.36
|2
|99205
|TNU-5
|Thane
|6.46
|Nerul
|7.16
|3
|99206
|TNU-6
|Nerul
|7.29
|Thane
|8
|4
|99417
|TV-17
|Thane
|8.08
|Vashi
|8.37
|5
|99422
|TV-22
|Vashi
|8.45
|Thane
|9.14
|6
|99219
|TNU-19
|Thane
|9.19
|Nerul
|9.49
|7
|99220
|TNU-20
|Nerul
|9.57
|Thane
|10.27
|8
|99101
|TBR-1
|Thane
|10.4
|Belapur
|11.19
|9
|99044
|TPL-44
|Panvel
|16.14
|Thane
|17.08
|10
|99265
|TNU-65
|Thane
|17.16
|Nerul
|17.46
|11
|99266
|TNU-66
|Nerul
|17.54
|Thane
|18.24
|12
|99251
|TNU-51
|Thane
|18.29
|Nerul
|18.59
|13
|99252
|TNU-52
|Nerul
|19.08
|Thane
|19.38
|14
|99047
|TPL-47
|Thane
|19.49
|Panvel
|20.41
|15
|99062
|TPL-62
|Panvel
|20.52
|Thane
|21.46
|16
|99057
|TPL-57
|Thane
|21.54
|Panvel
|22.46
On Saturdays above services will run with Non-AC regular train and on Sundays/Holidays the above services will not be available as per schedule Time-Table.
Salient Features of AC local
- Air conditioning system for passenger & driver. 2 X 15 ton capacity roof mounted package units (RMPU) for air conditioning in each coach.
- Air Spring Suspension: For excellent ride comfort and to sustain Super Dense Crush Loads of Suburban traffic, the EMU rake is provided with secondary air suspension with two air bellows, provided on each bogie.
- Passenger Address & Passenger Information system (PAPIS) :is a GPS based information system for passenger with intercom facility. Through this system, facility of passenger information, driver-guard communication through intercom, driver/guard to passenger communication through ETU, train radio.
- In Coach Display in each coach: There are two sided display and two double sided display in each coach.
- Head Code Display: LED based Head Code display in ENGLISH & HINDI with handicap and ladies coach position is provided in front of both driving trailer coaches.
- LED Based Coach identification system for Alarm chain pulling & Door malfunctioning.
- Ergonomically designed stainless steel passenger seats.
- Wide and large double-glass sealed windows to offer panoramic view outside.
- Vestibule design: Air tight gangways (Vestibules) in all trailer coaches and through vestibule available for 6 coaches each.
- LED based lighting for better illumination and energy conservation.
- Spacious and robust stainless coaches with straight side walls.
- Aluminum extruded modular luggage racks with poly carbonate transparent glass at bottom.
- Aerodynamic nose cone driving cab.
Safety Features AC local for Passengers
- Electrically operated Automatic Door closure system: Traction is interlocked with door closure. In case of any of the doors in the rake is not getting closed, traction is blocked by TCMS.
- Passenger Alarm System: In case of ACP, emergency bell work in both driving cab. Each coach is provided with an indication light on both sides of the coach. These lights are integrated with Alarm chain pulling system. Whenever chain pulling takes place in coaches these lights will glow giving an exact indication to the platform staff for attending emergency.
- Emergency Talk Back (ETU) is a part of PAPIS, provided for communication between passenger, Guard and Motorman in emergency.
- In case when the train is standstill, there is also a manual door opening system in each coach that can be accessed.
In addition to AC train, the following passenger amenities will also be formally dedicated for passenger use:
Foot Over Bridges at
Khardi, Asangaon, Vasind, Ambivli, Atgaon, Andheri-2, Nalasopara, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Jogeshwari, Goregaon and Bandra stations.
New Booking Offices at
Ghatkopar and Kaman road stations
Deluxe Toilets at
Lokmanya Tilak terminus and Panvel stations
Resurfacing of Platform at
Chunabhatti and Kopar stations
High Volume Low Speed (HVLS) Fans at
Dadar and Byculla stations
Solar Panel at
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai
Free Wi-Fi at
Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Bhivpuri Road, Vangani, Karjat, Palasdhari, Khopoli, Chinchpokali, Currey Road, Sion, Kopar, Mumbra, Khadavli, Vasind, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Airoli, Mohape, Taloja and Bhivandi Road stations
IP Based LED Indicators at
Dadar and Thane stations
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe