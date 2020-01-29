Central Railway's first AC EMU trains to be flagged off tomorrow

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Central Railway’s first Air-Conditioned EMU local train will run tomorrow. It will be flagged off by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, along with a host of other passenger amenities. The train that will be flagged off tomorrow, will run as a regular train from January 31 with 16 trips on weekdays Monday to Friday. The inaugural train will be driven by a woman motor perosn Manisha Mhaske

Here’s its official timetable in effect from 31.1.2020

Sr Train No. Train Code Departure Arrival No. Station Timings Hrs Station Timings Hrs 1 99008 TPL-8 Panvel 5.44 Thane 6.36 2 99205 TNU-5 Thane 6.46 Nerul 7.16 3 99206 TNU-6 Nerul 7.29 Thane 8 4 99417 TV-17 Thane 8.08 Vashi 8.37 5 99422 TV-22 Vashi 8.45 Thane 9.14 6 99219 TNU-19 Thane 9.19 Nerul 9.49 7 99220 TNU-20 Nerul 9.57 Thane 10.27 8 99101 TBR-1 Thane 10.4 Belapur 11.19 9 99044 TPL-44 Panvel 16.14 Thane 17.08 10 99265 TNU-65 Thane 17.16 Nerul 17.46 11 99266 TNU-66 Nerul 17.54 Thane 18.24 12 99251 TNU-51 Thane 18.29 Nerul 18.59 13 99252 TNU-52 Nerul 19.08 Thane 19.38 14 99047 TPL-47 Thane 19.49 Panvel 20.41 15 99062 TPL-62 Panvel 20.52 Thane 21.46 16 99057 TPL-57 Thane 21.54 Panvel 22.46

On Saturdays above services will run with Non-AC regular train and on Sundays/Holidays the above services will not be available as per schedule Time-Table.

Salient Features of AC local

Air conditioning system for passenger & driver. 2 X 15 ton capacity roof mounted package units (RMPU) for air conditioning in each coach.

Air Spring Suspension: For excellent ride comfort and to sustain Super Dense Crush Loads of Suburban traffic, the EMU rake is provided with secondary air suspension with two air bellows, provided on each bogie.

Passenger Address & Passenger Information system (PAPIS) :is a GPS based information system for passenger with intercom facility. Through this system, facility of passenger information, driver-guard communication through intercom, driver/guard to passenger communication through ETU, train radio.

In Coach Display in each coach: There are two sided display and two double sided display in each coach.

Head Code Display: LED based Head Code display in ENGLISH & HINDI with handicap and ladies coach position is provided in front of both driving trailer coaches.

LED Based Coach identification system for Alarm chain pulling & Door malfunctioning.

Ergonomically designed stainless steel passenger seats.

Wide and large double-glass sealed windows to offer panoramic view outside.

Vestibule design: Air tight gangways (Vestibules) in all trailer coaches and through vestibule available for 6 coaches each.

LED based lighting for better illumination and energy conservation.

Spacious and robust stainless coaches with straight side walls.

Aluminum extruded modular luggage racks with poly carbonate transparent glass at bottom.

Aerodynamic nose cone driving cab.

Safety Features AC local for Passengers

Electrically operated Automatic Door closure system: Traction is interlocked with door closure. In case of any of the doors in the rake is not getting closed, traction is blocked by TCMS.

Passenger Alarm System: In case of ACP, emergency bell work in both driving cab. Each coach is provided with an indication light on both sides of the coach. These lights are integrated with Alarm chain pulling system. Whenever chain pulling takes place in coaches these lights will glow giving an exact indication to the platform staff for attending emergency.

Emergency Talk Back (ETU) is a part of PAPIS, provided for communication between passenger, Guard and Motorman in emergency.

In case when the train is standstill, there is also a manual door opening system in each coach that can be accessed.

In addition to AC train, the following passenger amenities will also be formally dedicated for passenger use:

Foot Over Bridges at

Khardi, Asangaon, Vasind, Ambivli, Atgaon, Andheri-2, Nalasopara, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Jogeshwari, Goregaon and Bandra stations.

New Booking Offices at

Ghatkopar and Kaman road stations

Deluxe Toilets at

Lokmanya Tilak terminus and Panvel stations

Resurfacing of Platform at

Chunabhatti and Kopar stations

High Volume Low Speed (HVLS) Fans at

Dadar and Byculla stations

Solar Panel at

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai

Free Wi-Fi at

Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Bhivpuri Road, Vangani, Karjat, Palasdhari, Khopoli, Chinchpokali, Currey Road, Sion, Kopar, Mumbra, Khadavli, Vasind, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Airoli, Mohape, Taloja and Bhivandi Road stations

IP Based LED Indicators at

Dadar and Thane stations

